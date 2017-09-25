WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
VT Recap: College GameDay comes to Blacksburg

Sep 24, 2017

Blacksburg, VA (WOAY) – After a second shutout of the season, the Hokies move on from their 38-0 victory over Old Dominion on Saturday to focus on one of their biggest competition in their schedule, #2 Clemson. ESPN College GameDay announced today that they will be hosting their pregame show live at the Virginia Tech campus at 9:00 a.m. The match up on Saturday will be one of the biggest college football games to watch this weekend and kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m

