Volunteers sought to clean up West Virginia’s Sutton Lake

SUTTON, W.Va. (AP) – Volunteers are being sought to help clean up Sutton Lake.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says in a news release that trash and debris will be picked up next Saturday.

The statement says the first 100 people who sign up will receive a T-shirt and volunteers will be invited to a barbecue cookout later Saturday at Sutton Lake Marina.

Flooding last year left a significant amount of trash around the lake.

The statement says volunteers can use their own boats or walk along any of the dozens of creeks flowing into the lake. Gloves and trash bags will be provided.

For more information or to pre-register, call the Sutton Lake Office at (304) 765-2816.

Related

Comments

comments