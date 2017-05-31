Volunteers needed to help clean up Greenwood Cemetery Saturday

BECKLEY, WV (NEWS RELEASE) – Many of us in Beckley have family resting at Greenwood Cemetery. This is known as a historically black cemetery dating back to at least 1928.

The cemeeary is not a perpetual care memorial garden. This means unlike the larger, more costly cemeteries, the ongoing care falls on the community.

I recently visited my father’s grave and noticed dozens of other graves were terribly sunken in or had broken headstones.

I am hoping to get together a group of volunteers (it will take many) to come and work this Saturday at 6:00 p.m. (weather permitting.)

We will need manpower, wheelbarrows, shovels, rakes, grass seed and fill dirt.

Any monetary donations will be applied to supplies.

Please, come out and represent our elders, our family members our community.

This is OUR responsibility to ensure our loved ones have a respectable final resting place and to teach our youth about community involvement.

If you have any questions or can donate goods or services please call 304-254-4005 or 304-254-4073

