    Volunteers Announce Collection Sites For Global Christmas Project

    By Oct 26, 2017, 15:45 pm

    OAK HILL—This month, several locations in the multi-county Central WV Area Team will serve as drop-off sites for the Samaritan’s Purse project, Operation Christmas Child—joining nearly 5,000 U.S. locations collecting gift-filled shoeboxes for children in need around the world.

    During the project’s National Collection Week, Nov. 13 – 20, Oak Hill residents will transform empty shoeboxes into gifts of hope filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys. Operation Christmas Child will deliver these shoebox gifts to children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine.

    This year, the Central WV Area Team hopes to contribute more than 14,500 shoebox gifts toward the 2017 global goal of reaching 12 million children.

    “We are honored to join the nationwide effort to collect gift-filled shoeboxes for children who may have never experienced the true meaning of Christmas,” said Regional Director David Zimmerman. “Through these simple gifts and a message of hope, children learn that God loves them and has not forgotten them.”
    LOCAL COLLECTION SITES:
    Charleston, WV – Oakwood Baptist Church
    855 Oakwood Road
    Charleston WV 25314-2059

    Mon, Nov. 131:00 PM – 7:00 PM
    Tue, Nov. 141:00 PM – 7:00 PM
    Wed, Nov. 151:00 PM – 7:00 PM
    Thu, Nov. 161:00 PM – 7:00 PM
    Fri, Nov. 171:00 PM – 7:00 PM
    Sat, Nov. 181:00 PM – 5:00 PM
    Sun, Nov. 191:00 PM – 5:00 PM
    Mon, Nov. 209:00 AM – 12:00 PM

     

    Charleston, WV – Rand First Church of the Nazarene
    305 Davidson Avenue
    Charleston WV 25306-6231

    Mon, Nov. 137:30 AM – 7:00 PM
    Tue, Nov. 147:30 AM – 7:00 PM
    Wed, Nov. 157:30 AM – 7:00 PM
    Thu, Nov. 167:30 AM – 7:00 PM
    Fri, Nov. 177:30 AM – 7:00 PM
    Sat, Nov. 187:30 AM – 7:00 PM
    Sun, Nov. 19: 12:30 PM – 7:00 PM
    Mon, Nov. 207:00 AM – 7:00 PM

     

    Charleston, WV – Cross Lanes Baptist Church
    102 Knollwood Drive
    Charleston WV 25313-1422

    Mon, Nov. 134:00 PM – 8:00 PM
    Tue, Nov. 144:00 PM – 8:00 PM
    Wed, Nov. 154:00 PM – 8:00 PM
    Thu, Nov. 164:00 PM – 8:00 PM
    Fri, Nov. 174:00 PM – 8:00 PM
    Sat, Nov. 1810:00 AM – 2:00 PM
    Sun, Nov. 191:00 PM – 5:00 PM
    Mon, Nov. 203:00 PM – 5:00 PM
    		 Saint Albans, WV – Highlawn Baptist Church
    2304 Jefferson Avenue
    Saint Albans WV 25177-3206

    Mon, Nov. 13: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
    Tue, Nov. 1410:00 AM – 4:00 PM
    Wed, Nov. 15: 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM
    Thu, Nov. 1611:00 AM – 4:00 PM
    Fri, Nov. 1710:00 AM – 4:00 PM
    Sat, Nov. 1810:00 AM – 6:00 PM
    Sun, Nov. 191:00 PM – 4:00 PM
    Mon, Nov. 2010:00 AM – 12:00 PM

     

    Van, WV – Christian Faith Center
    18972 Pond Fork Road
    Van WV 25206

    Mon, Nov. 135:00 PM – 7:00 PM
    Tue, Nov. 145:00 PM – 7:00 PM
    Wed, Nov. 155:00 PM – 7:00 PM
    Thu, Nov. 165:00 PM – 7:00 PM
    Fri, Nov. 175:00 PM – 7:00 PM
    Sat, Nov. 1810:00 AM – 12:00 PM
    Sun, Nov. 199:00 AM – 11:00 AM
    Mon, Nov. 207:30 AM – 9:30 AM

     

    Summersville, WV – Summersville Baptist Church
    422 Main Street
    Summersville WV 26651-1319

    Mon, Nov. 132:30 PM – 5:30 PM
    Tue, Nov. 142:30 PM – 5:30 PM
    Wed, Nov. 152:30 PM – 5:30 PM
    Thu, Nov. 162:30 PM – 5:30 PM
    Fri, Nov. 172:30 PM – 5:30 PM
    Sat, Nov. 182:30 PM – 5:30 PM
    Sun, Nov. 192:30 PM – 5:30 PM
    Mon, Nov. 208:30 AM – 10:30 AM
    Hours subject to change. A full list of area collection locations can be found online.
    For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child or to view gift suggestions, call 937-374-0761 or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ. Participants can donate $9 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination. Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.

    Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham. The mission of Operation Christmas Child is to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world and, together with the local church worldwide, to share the Good News of Jesus Christ. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 146 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.

