Volunteers Announce Collection Sites For Global Christmas Project

OAK HILL

During the project’s National Collection Week, Nov. 13 – 20, Oak Hill residents will transform empty shoeboxes into gifts of hope filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys. Operation Christmas Child will deliver these shoebox gifts to children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine.

This year, the Central WV Area Team hopes to contribute more than 14,500 shoebox gifts toward the 2017 global goal of reaching 12 million children.

“We are honored to join the nationwide effort to collect gift-filled shoeboxes for children who may have never experienced the true meaning of Christmas,” said Regional Director David Zimmerman. “Through these simple gifts and a message of hope, children learn that God loves them and has not forgotten them.”