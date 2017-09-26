Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The Lady Crusaders fell tonight to Greenbrier West at Appalachian Bible College. Greenbrier West took the lead in the last 2 sets, 34-26 and 25-23. Both teams fought with uptempo momentum bought the Cavaliers were able to take this match. Greater Beckley plays next at Teays Valley Christian Thursday at 6:00 p.m
Volleyball: Greater Beckley falls to Greenbrier West
By Paloma VillicanaSep 26, 2017, 00:02 am16
