Volleyball: Greater Beckley falls to Greenbrier West

Paloma VillicanaBy Sep 26, 2017, 00:02 am

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The Lady Crusaders fell tonight to Greenbrier West at Appalachian Bible College. Greenbrier West took the lead in the last 2 sets, 34-26 and 25-23. Both teams fought with uptempo momentum bought the Cavaliers were able to take this match. Greater Beckley plays next at Teays Valley Christian Thursday at 6:00 p.m

Paloma Villicana

