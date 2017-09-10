Blacksburg, Va. (WOAY) – Virginia Tech is now 2-0 this season after defeating Delaware 27-0. The Hokies play on the road next Saturday September 16th at East Carolina. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m
Virginia Tech vs. Delaware Highlights
By Paloma VillicanaSep 10, 2017, 19:12 pm8
