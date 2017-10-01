WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Advertisement

Home Sports Virginia Tech vs. Clemson Recap
SportsSports NewsVirginia Tech

Virginia Tech vs. Clemson Recap

Paloma VillicanaBy Oct 01, 2017, 19:40 pm

0
0
Advertisement

Blacksburg, WV (WOAY) – The Hokies fell to Clemson Saturday night 31-17. This is the first loss for the Hokies this season as they are now 4-1. Virginia Tech will travel to Boston College next weekend. Game time is set for 7:15 p.m

Comments

comments

Paloma Villicana

Paloma Villicana is a bilingual sports anchor and reporter for ABC WOAY-TV in West Virginia. She reports on local, collegiate, and professional sports during the week. Read More

Advertisement

Current Conditons

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives