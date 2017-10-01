Blacksburg, WV (WOAY) – The Hokies fell to Clemson Saturday night 31-17. This is the first loss for the Hokies this season as they are now 4-1. Virginia Tech will travel to Boston College next weekend. Game time is set for 7:15 p.m
SportsSports NewsVirginia Tech
Virginia Tech vs. Clemson Recap
By Paloma VillicanaOct 01, 2017, 19:40 pm0
Paloma Villicana
Paloma Villicana is a bilingual sports anchor and reporter for ABC WOAY-TV in West Virginia. She reports on local, collegiate, and professional sports during the week. Read More