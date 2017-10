Advertisement



Blacksburg, VA (WOAY) – Virginia Tech won their home game on Saturday 59-7 against UNC. We caught up with a few key players after the game to get their thoughts on the win.

Starting with wide receiver Sean Savoy, he addresses the media on how he’s doing after the recent news of the passing of his older brother, Omar Savoy. Wide receiver Cam Phillips, also speaks out on his recovery of his foot injury from the Boston College game three weeks ago.

