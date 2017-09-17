Virginia Tech @ East Carolina Recap

Advertisement



Greenville, NC (WOAY) – Virginia Tech is now 3-0 this season with a road win at East Carolina (64-17). Virginia Tech wide receiver Cam Phillips posted 11 receptions for 109-yards and one touchdown during the first half of the game, coming close to breaking a Virginia Tech school record. The Hokies will host Old Dominion at 2:00 p.m next Saturday September 23rd.

