Virginia man dies in accident on I-64 in Greenbrier Co.

GREENBRIER CO., WV (NEWS RELEASE) – On Wednesday, October 18, 2017, at approximately 11:55 pm, members of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle accident that occurred on I-64 near the Virginia State line.

Upon investigation it was determined that David Scott Thaxton, age 42 of Chesapeake Virginia, was traveling west on I-64 when his vehicle appeared to have drifted into the median where it began to roll.

He was subsequently ejected from the vehicle and would succumb to the injuries he sustained.

The accident remains under investigation.

