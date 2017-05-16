Vietnam Veteran Received A Long Waiting Award For His Service

There was an award ceremony at the Beckley Veteran Center in Beckley Tuesday morning. U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins presented Vietnam veteran Dewey Thompson Jr. of Sophia with the honorable Purple Heart award. Thompson had earned this special award many decades ago but had never received it. Thompson was a lance corporal in the U.S. Marines during the Vietnam War. He was honored multiple awards from other veterans as well.

Dewey Thompson Jr., Vietnam Veteran said, “I’m one of the very few that gets recognition because these other veterans. There are so many of them which don’t get recognized, and never will be recognized. It’s a great honor to me.”

On October 4th, 1968 Thompson experienced a bad injury during the war. Dewey Thompson Jr., Vietnam Veteran said, “I had shrapnel metal in my left arm. I was on the USS Princeton, which is a hospital ship.”

Thompson’s family was there too, everyone was happy to attend the ceremony in honoring Dewey Thompson Jr. with the Purple Heart award that he gratefully earned.

Evan Jenkins, U.S. Rep. (R-WV) said, “This is persistence, this is a gentleman that is so deserving of this; but sometimes the system just doesn’t work like it’s supposed to. When Dewey came to us, as he has been working for years, we went to bat for Dewey.”

-Frank Notarbartolo

