Fayetteville, WV (WOAY) – Here is a look at week three highlights from match up, Richwood vs. Fayetteville.
SportsSports News
Video: Richwood @ Fayetteville
By Paloma VillicanaSep 09, 2017, 00:56 am22
Previous PostVideo: Meadow Bridge @ Midland Trail Next PostBeckley Kiwanis Club pancake breakfast Friday the 15th
Paloma Villicana
Paloma Villicana is a bilingual sports anchor and reporter for ABC WOAY-TV in West Virginia. She reports on local, collegiate, and professional sports during the week. Read More