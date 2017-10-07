Hico, WV (WOAY) – Here’s a look at this week’s match up Midland Trail vs. Liberty.
SportsSports News
Video Highlights Week 7: Liberty @ Midland Trail
By Paloma VillicanaOct 07, 2017, 14:18 pm6
Previous PostFederal Regulators Approve West Virginia Hydro Projects Next PostTrump reaches out to Democrats in bid for 'great' health law
Paloma Villicana
Paloma Villicana is a bilingual sports anchor and reporter for ABC WOAY-TV in West Virginia. She reports on local, collegiate, and professional sports during the week. Read More