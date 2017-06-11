WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Home NewsWatch Local News Video Game Development Camp Offered At Marshall
Local NewsNewsWatchStateTop Stories

Video Game Development Camp Offered At Marshall

Rachel AyersBy Jun 11, 2017, 21:23 pm

97
0

HUNTINGTON– Marshall University is offering young students the chance to learn about developing video games at a camp this week.

Marshall University is offering young students the chance to learn about developing video games at a camp this week. The university’s Center for Continuing Education says the camp is for students ages 10 to 17. It will be held Monday through Friday in Prichard Hall on Marshall’s campus in Huntington.

The cost is $125 per student. Marshall says in a news release that camp participants will work in teams to develop a video game concept to present on the final day. Most of the time will be spent creating a presentation that includes characters, a story line, descriptions of game play, levels and scoring, along with art and music. They’ll also be taught about how the video game industry works and areas they might be interested in pursuing.

A second camp session will be offered July 10 through 14.

Comments

comments

Previous PostFunding Application Errors Costly to 2 West Virginia Schools
Rachel Ayers

Rachel Ayers started as a multi-media journalist at WOAY in October of 2015. She then moved to evening anchor in September of 2016. Read More

Current Conditons

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives