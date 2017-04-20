Via Air kicked out of North Central West Virginia Airport

BRIDGEPORT, WV (BY: CHARLES YOUNG, THE EXPONENT TELEGRAM) — Members of the Benedum Airport Authority have authorized its counsel to serve Via Air with a letter stating that May 7 will be the airline’s last day of service at North Central West Virginia Airport.

Following a closed executive session of the authority, state Sen. Mike Romano, D-W.Va., said the action was necessary because Via was in “breach of contract” following repeated delays and cancellations of flights.

Romano, who is a member of the Airport Authority, called Via’s service “unacceptable.”

