BECKLEY– A Verizon store in Beckley was robbed Friday afternoon.

Store employees tell Newswatch that what appeared to be a mother, father and two children came into the store around 2 pm. The family stole a total of 25 phones. The store was very busy at the time, so employees did not even notice the items were missing until they went to get a phone and noticed were considerably less. Beckley PD is investigating the incident.

