    •
    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement

    Home NewsWatch Featured US regulators OK Atlantic Coast, Mountain Valley pipelines
    FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatchState

    US regulators OK Atlantic Coast, Mountain Valley pipelines

    Rebecca FernandezBy Oct 15, 2017, 18:41 pm

    7
    0
    Advertisement

    RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – A divided federal regulatory commission has granted conditional approvals for two major natural gas pipelines on the East Coast.

    The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission issued certificates Friday evening for the Atlantic Coast and Mountain Valley pipelines.

    The commission’s sign off on both projects was widely expected. Other necessary permits are pending.

    Both pipelines would start in West Virginia, carrying gas from the Marcellus and Utica shale deposits to U.S. markets. The Mountain Valley Pipeline would extent into Virginia and the Atlantic Coast Pipeline would run through Virginia and into North Carolina.

    The pipelines have been widely supported by business and political leaders. But they’ve been strenuously opposed by environmental groups and many landowners.

    One of the three commissioners dissented, writing that she couldn’t conclude either project was in the public interest.

    Comments

    comments

    Previous PostDiscounted Mammograms in Honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month
    Rebecca Fernandez

    Rebecca Fernandez joined Newswatch as a Reporter in February, and was quickly promoted to Weekend Anchor! She has come all the way from Miami, Florida to pursue her on-air career in Southern West Virginia! Before joining WOAY, she was a Producer at Univision News Network. Read More

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives