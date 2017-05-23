Updated info regarding Fayette Co. Tax Dept.

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (NEWS RELEASE) – Starting June 5, 2017, the Fayette County Tax Department will be open from 7 am until 4:30pm Monday through Friday. If you are coming to the Tax Department between 7-8am or after 4pm to pay personal property taxes and renew your registration, please call ahead to make sure you have a ticket in the system.

The Assessor’s office will not be open at those times, and we will not be able to renew your registration unless the correct personal property tax ticket is in the system. You can also go on our website, www.wvpropertytaxes.com, and check to see if you have a personal property ticket in the system. If you do not see one listed on our website, please contact the Assessor’s Office to be assessed at 304-574-4242. Also, please feel free to email us as well to verify taxes. It is important that you check before coming, otherwise it will be a waste of your time.

Again, our email addresses are:

• Debra.S.Stover@wv.gov – Tax Deputy

• Terri.N.Robinson@wv.gov – Tax Deputy

• Catrina.A.NealMcClung@wv.gov – Tax Deputy

• Kelsiann.E.Sizemore@wv.gov – Tax Deputy

• Anna.L.Frost@wv.gov – Chief Tax Deputy

• Casey.N.Lewis@wv.gov – Assistant Chief Tax Deputy

Related

Comments

comments