Update On Police Officer Death

As many of you may know yesterday was a tragic day for the town of Bluefield after a police officer was killed in a vehicle pursuit and an arrest has been made.

Local media report that 27 year old Morgan Smith Walker of Princeton was arrested on charges including DUI causing death with reckless disregard. The officer who was killed in the pursuit Tuesday morning has been identified as 32 year old Lieutenant Aaron L. Crook. According to local media, Crook worked for the department for nine years and was a former United States Marine. He was an avid fisherman and a charter member of Mountain State Kayak Anglers. According to the MSKA Facebook page, Crook competed in the very first MSKA tournament on Woodrum Lake in 2013 . And was a regular at their events. Crook was the first Bluefield police officer to die in the line of duty since 1942. He is survived by his wife and two children.

According to the Bluefield Daily Telegraph Walker blew a .272 in his first field sobriety test with .08 being the legal limit for drinking while driving. He is being held in Southern Regional Jail on 50,000 bond.