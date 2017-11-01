UPDATE: Investigation Continues Into Heroin Found in Halloween Candy

Advertisement



OAK HILL– Halloween is supposed to be a fun night full of tricks sand treats. But for one Oak Hill mom the night quickly turned scary for the wrong reasons after she found something suspicious in her child’s trick or treat bag.

Stacey Norris said she had a friend taste the substance. “Honestly he tasted it and he said this isn’t candy so I decided to call the cops.”

“The officers responded and recovered the substance. They initially field tested the substance and it did field test positive for heroin,” said Oak Hill Police Chief Mike Whisman.

Stacey took her daughter to the Hidden Valley area of Oak Hill on Halloween night. That is where the police investigation continues.

Whisman says, “Heroin or any other drug that is out on the street is lethal if ingested, sometimes by adults. You know we have drug overdoses, I would it say routinely but we do deal with drug overdoses. So if a small child gets ahold of something I would say it would be lethal.”

For Stacey, she is just thankful that the worst did not happen to her little girl.

“Honestly at first I just thought it was a joke somebody was playing and then when the 911 center called back and told me what it was my heart kinda dropped,” she said. “What if she had gotten ahold of it or what if I didn’t check it or I did let her eat a piece on the way home what if had been that piece. All kinds of stuff goes through your head.”

Even though Chief Whisman says he believes because of the packaging of the substance that all of this was an accident, Stacey says next year’s plans will be different.

“No more trick or treating again. No more.”

Although Halloween is over, it’s not too late to check your child’s candy and if you find anything suspicious the Oak Hill Police Department is happy to take a look, because you can never be too careful with your child’s safety.

