2:00 pm UPDATE: Arrest Made After Bluefield Police Officer Killed In Crash; Officer’s name released

BLUEFIELD, WV (AP/WOAY) – Local media reports that according to Mercer County Prosecutor, George Sitler, 27-year-old Morgan Smith Walker was arrested on charges including DUI causing death with reckless disregard.

Walker, who is from Princeton, is being held in the Southern Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.

He’s charged with DUI-causing death, reckless disregard, and obstruction, according to the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.

The paper also reports that Walker blew a .272 BAC in his first field sobriety test. “He said he remembered seeing blue lights, but could not remember anything else until he was in handcuffs,” according to the police report. Walker agreed to another breath test at 4:53 a.m. Tuesday, which registered .185 BAC. .08 is usually the legal limit for drinking while driving.

Local media also report the name of the officer killed is Lieutenant Aaron L. Crook. the 32-year-old worked for the department for 9 years. Crook was also was a former Marine. He is survived by his wife and two children. This is the first Bluefield Police Officer to die in the line of duty since 1942.

Two other city officers and a state trooper were treated at a hospital and released.

More details of the accident still have not been released while the state police are investigating the accident.

