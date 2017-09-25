University student arrested after social media threat

Advertisement



PHILIPPI, W.Va. (AP) – Police have arrested a 21-year-old student at Alderson Broadus University in West Virginia after they were notified of a campus threat made on social media.

According to campus security, the school was locked down for 45 minutes starting about 10 a.m. Monday until the arrest was made.

Philippi Police Chief Jeff Walters tells WOWK-TV that the student shared a Snapchat picture of himself holding a pistol with the post, “I’m going to shoot up AB.”

Another student contacted campus security.

Walters says the student, whose name was not immediately disclosed by authorities, has been taken to the Barbour County Courthouse to be arraigned on a charge of making terroristic threats.

