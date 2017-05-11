WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Home NewsWatch State University of Charleston President Announces Retirement
StateTop Stories

University of Charleston President Announces Retirement

Katherine ErnstBy May 11, 2017, 13:06 pm

1
0

University of Charleston President Edwin H. Welch has announced his retirement, effective June 2018.

Welch has been President of the school since 1989, when it had 736 full-time students. Last fall, full-time enrollment reached a record 1,848.

The school says 20 construction projects have occurred during Welch’s administration, including eight buildings and two playing fields.

Welch also oversaw the design and completion of the $20.5 million Wehrle Innovation project on the campus of the private school.

Welch secured in 1994 what was at the time the largest gift in the school’s history, leading to construction of the Clay Tower building.

Comments

comments

Katherine Ernst

She went on to attend Salisbury University, graduating with a B.A degree in Media Production. She has worked for NHL Network, Tupelo Honey Raycom: New York Giants, NFL Films, HLN, What Matters Most & Ocean Happening. Read More

Current Conditons

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives