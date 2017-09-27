United Way’s ‘Dancing with the Stars’ raises more than $200,000

Advertisement



BECKLEY, WV (NEWS RELEASE) – The United Way’s Dancing with the Stars, held on Friday, September 22nd at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center was a huge success!

“Season Six of Dancing with the Stars was hugely successful and I’m very grateful to the dancers who worked so hard, the volunteers who make it a beautiful night for everyone, our sponsors and our community members who come out to support our event year after year.” says Michelle Rotellini, Executive Director of United Way.

Six very special couples (Kim Shingledecker and Orlando Usan, Donna Flaim and Kenny McBride, Morgan Walls and Dr. Stuart Cornett, Sally Jarrett and Chase Boggs, Dawn Paine and Joe Meade AND Karen Johnson and Jude Ziolkowski) together raised $167,345.

Morgan Walls Durnan and Dr. Stuart Cornett raised the most money – $64,370 followed by our 2nd place winners, Kimberly Shingledecker and Orlando Usan who raised $27,610.

Adding to this total – sponsorship money, table sales and backing out expenses – the United Way reports a final number of $208,000: a net gain of $18,000 for this year’s event.

Monies raised from Dancing with the Stars goes directly into the annual campaign fund, allowing United Way of Southern WV to serve over 42 nonprofit partners in Raleigh, Fayette, Summers, Wyoming, Nicholas, Mercer and McDowell counties as well as the town of Bluefield, Virginia. “The money we raise allows the United Way to fight for the health, education and income stability of every person in every community,” says Michelle Rotellini, Executive Director of the United Way of Southern WV.

A panel of judges selected Morgan Walls Durnan and Dr. Stuart Cornett as first place in the dance contest and Kimberly Shingledecker and Orlando Usan as second place dance contest winners. “All six couples were delightful dancers and very entertaining. Definite crowd pleasers! I would put any one of them on the real deal DWTS on ABC without question”, says Michelle Rotellini, Executive Director of the United Way of Southern WV.

Related

Comments

comments