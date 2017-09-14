United Way’s ‘Dancing With The Stars’ event next Friday

Advertisement



From the United Way of Southern West Virginia, Inc’s Facebook page…

Can you believe that we are just a few days away from DWTS 2017?

How exciting!

And our dancers are STILL fundraising.

We are soooo APPRECIATIVE of their efforts.

It means shoes for children, diapers for babies and delivered meals for the elderly.

DWTS is over 20% of our campaign budget for the year. That’s a HUGE piece of our funding for over 40 life changing agencies in southern WV that we support. So please keep voting for all of our wonderful dancers!

Thank you!

