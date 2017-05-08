United reached resolution with rabbit’s breeder

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – A United Airlines spokesman says it has reached a satisfactory resolution with the breeder in Britain of a giant rabbit that died after flying from the United Kingdom to Chicago.

The airline declined to comment Monday on a threat of legal action from the new owners of Simon the rabbit, who live in Iowa.

An attorney for the owners says the new owners are troubled that he was cremated without a necropsy, or post-mortem examination, soon after his death April 20. Attorney Guy Cook says he sent a letter to United Airlines last week but hasn’t heard back.

United spokesman Charles Hobart says United reached a resolution with breeder Annette Edwards, who was United’s customer and is based in Worcestershire, England. He says she declined United’s offer of a necropsy.

Hobart declined to comment on the letter sent by Cook.

