    WOAY-TV
    Unemployment down in all WV counties
    Unemployment down in all WV counties

    Scott PickeyBy Oct 24, 2017, 16:45 pm

    CHARLESTON, WV (NEWS RELEASE) – West Virginia’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.4 percent in September 2017.

    Unemployment rates decreased in all 55 counties.

    Fayette County was at 5.3 percent.  Raleigh County was at 4.7 percent.

    Counties with an unemployment rate above seven percent included McDowell (7.8) and Mingo (8.2).

    Two counties had an unemployment rate at or below three percent: Pendleton (3.0), and Jefferson (2.8).

    The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased slightly to 5.1 percent.

