Underused vehicles found in West Virginia fleet of 3,720

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia auditors say the state’s Fleet Management Office had mileage data for only half the state government’s 3,720 vehicles last year while almost half of the others were underutilized.

According to auditors, 42 percent of the cars and trucks that did have mileage data failed to meet the minimum use requirement of 1,100 miles driven monthly.

The Legislature’s Post Audit Division reports half of those were short of the minimum mileage requirement by 5,000 miles or more for the year.

The Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety, which includes state police, corrections and the West Virginia Army National Guard, had the most vehicles with 515 underused among 1,435.

Data was unavailable for those that weren’t using the office’s maintenance and management contractor.

