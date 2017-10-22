UNC @ Virginia Tech Recap

Blacksburg, VA (WOAY) – Virginia Tech’s “lunch pail defense” stepped up on Saturday night to secure the Hokies 59-7 victory over North Carolina. The offense admitted that they can make further adjustments to improve for the remainder of the season. The Hokies will host Duke next Saturday at home. Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m
By Paloma VillicanaOct 22, 2017, 19:28 pm12
