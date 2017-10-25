    • WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    U.S. Attorney's Office To Honor Excellence In Law Enforcement And Victim Support

    Tyler BarkerBy Oct 25, 2017, 14:43 pm

    CHARLESTON, W.Va. – United States Attorney Carol Casto will honor more than 60 law enforcement officers, victim advocates, and community leaders during the 2017 U.S. Attorney’s Law Enforcement and Victim Assistance Awards Ceremony on Thursday, October 26, 2017, at noon at the Robert C. Byrd United States Courthouse in Charleston.

    During the ceremony, U.S. Attorney Casto will present awards for outstanding law enforcement work on major cases involving drug crime, violent crime, white-collar crime and child exploitation. Other awards include Law Enforcement Agency of the Year, Distinguished Law Enforcement and Community Service, Law Enforcement Officer of the Year, Crime Victim Service Award, Allied Professional Award, Federal Service Awards, Volunteer for Victims Award, and the Special Courage Award.

    The annual awards ceremony, hosted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia, recognizes exemplary service of federal, state, and local law enforcement officers, as well as victim advocates, criminal justice professionals, and others who have made significant contributions on behalf of the criminal justice system.

    WHO:             United States Attorney Carol Casto, joined by representatives from the law enforcement community, crime victim advocates, and others

    WHAT:          2017 U.S. Attorney’s Law Enforcement and Victim Assistance Awards Ceremony

    WHEN:          Thursday, October 26, 2017, at noon

    WHERE:       Robert C. Byrd United States Courthouse – Fifth Floor
    300 Virginia Street, East
    Charleston, WV  25301

