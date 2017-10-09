WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Two Suspects Wanted For Stealing In Beckley

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 09, 2017, 18:46 pm

BECKLEY— The West Virginia State Police need your help to identify these two suspects that broke into the coin laundry machines and stole money from them last Friday night at the Family Coin Laundry located in Beckley, West Virginia.

If you have any information please contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia immediately. We don’t want to know who you are, we just want you information!

Information can be submitted by calling 304-255-STOP (7867), going to the Crime Stoppers of West Virginia web site (www.crimestopperswv.com), or by using the P3 Tips app on your phone or mobile device.

Tyler Barker

