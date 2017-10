Advertisement



BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Beckley police charged two Woodrow Wilson High School students for threatening other students and staff today.

Investigators say two incidents happened between October 10th and October 11th.

Since the two are juveniles, police are not releasing their names or any more information.

It will be up to the Raleigh County Board of Education to decide whether to expel them or not.

