Two Sides Of Vietnam War Coming Together This Memorial Day

A remarkable story of compassion this Memorial Day.

As we honor those who lost their lives serving our country, families on both sides of a deadly conflict have managed to do what many of us cannot – set aside their differences.

Two sides of the Vietnam war are coming together by finding common ground through a common grief.

The non-profit ‘The Two Sides Project’ – connects families who lost loved ones on both sides of the conflict.

After six Americans traveled to Vietnam in 2015 – this time it was their turn welcoming four vietnamese to the U.S. for the first time.

Standing beside the Vietnam Veterans Memorial – they show them where their parent’s names are etched.

Margot Carlson delogne started the project. Her father was a fighter pilot in the war and died when she was just two years old.

At the memorial – that hatred feels so far away. She says the tears she cries today are those of joy – for having brought the two sides together.

The Two Sides Project says they want to continue their mission to heal those affected by the Vietnam war and any future conflict as well.

