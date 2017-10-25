Two Sentenced on Federal Inmate Weapons Charges

Advertisement



CHARLESTON– Two inmates who possessed weapons at the Federal Correctional Institution at McDowell were sentenced to prison today, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Antonio Freeman, 30, was sentenced to a year and a month in federal prison after previously pleading guilty to possession of a weapon by an inmate. In a separate prosecution, Robert Aguon, 42, was also sentenced to a year and a month in federal prison after pleaded guilty to the same crime. The new sentences will be served consecutively to the sentences these inmates are currently serving.

Freeman admitted that on August 25, 2016, he ran away from staff members of the prison and threw an object on the roof of a building. A staff member retrieved the object and found that it was a piece of wood over five inches long that was sharpened to a point. There was tape on the other end of the object to serve as a handle and a cord attached as a lanyard. The object was a handcrafted weapon commonly known as a “shank.”

In a separate prosecution, Aguon admitted that on February 24, 2017, during a search, a staff member of the prison discovered an object inside the seam of Aguon’s pants. The object was a “shank,” and was made from a piece of metal, approximately six inches in length, sharpened to a point on one end with duct tape around the opposite end to form a handle.

These cases were investigated by the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Assistant United States Attorney John File handled the prosecutions. Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber imposed the sentences.

Related

Comments

comments