Two Panthers Sign Letters of Intent for Basketball

Mercer County, WV (WOAY) – Three PikeView student-athletes will continue their basketball careers in college. After Seth Meadows signed with Bluefield State on Wednesday, Tyler Boyd and Wayne Brookman also made official their plans to play at the next level.

Boyd is headed to Lees-McRae College in North Carolina, while Brookman will remain teammates with Meadows with the Big Blues.

Both say it was a tough process picking colleges, but they’re grateful they have the opportunity to continue their athletic careers.

Boyd will major in dentistry, while Brookman will major in civil engineering.

