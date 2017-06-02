Fayette County Welcomes Two New Deputies

On Thursday, Fayette County gained two new deputy sheriffs.

Deputy Amanda K. Keenan and Deputy Jeremy W. Jensen took the oath of office to be sworn in as deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Both of these new deputy sheriffs are coming in with very valuable experience. Deputy Jensen was in the U.S. Marine Corps for 18 years, and Deputy Keenan was a police officer here in Fayetteville for two years.

The Fayette County Sheriff, Mike Fridley, is also very excited to welcome them to his team. He was elected Sheriff back in November, so this is the first time he has had the chance to appoint a deputy.

