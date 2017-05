Mingo County deputies said two men have been arrested after they threw needles from a vehicle within 100 feet of a park where kids play.

Bill Spaulding, 42, and Jeff Spaulding, 34, were arrested Wednesday in Kermit and charged with prohibited act and conspiracy, according to a post on the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The Spauldings currently are being held in the Southwestern Regional Jail on $10,000 bond each.

