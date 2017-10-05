Two Lewisburg Defendants Plead Guilty To Federal Drug Crimes

Advertisement



BECKLEY, W.Va. – Two Lewisburg defendants pleaded guilty today to federal drug crimes, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Joshua Adam Smith, 35, entered his guilty plea to distribution of oxymorphone. Jessica Nicole Honaker, 26, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the distribution of oxymorphone.

Smith admitted on November 6, 2016, he distributed oxymorphone to a confidential informant working with law enforcement. Honaker admitted that on November 17, 2016, she distributed oxymorphone to a confidential informant to complete a drug deal that Smith had arranged. Both of the drug deals took place at a residence on Battle Hill Drive in Lewisburg. As part of their plea agreements, Smith and Honaker took responsibility for all of the drug trafficking activity charged in the indictment.

Smith and Honaker each face up to 20 years in federal prison when they are sentenced on January 24, 2017.

The Greenbrier Valley Drug and Violent Crime Task Force conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney John File is handling the prosecution. The plea hearings were held before United States District Judge Irene C. Berger.

This case is being prosecuted under the Greenbrier Valley Heroin and Pill Initiative, part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of prescription drugs and heroin. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down illegal pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of opiate painkillers and heroin in communities across the Southern District.

