Two Arrested for Purse Snatching

BECKLEY– Two men were in jail on Monday after stealing a purse from an elderly woman.

Monday afternoon two men were reported stealing an 86 year old woman’s purse, injuring her arm in the process. The incident occurred at Beckley Crossing Shopping Center. Later that afternoon, police spotted the suspects’ vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. After the car stopped the men fled the scene on foot, but officers were able to apprehend both suspects. James Gavin Lowe and Zachery Alexander Cernuto are each facing one charge of first degree robbery, second degree robbery, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit and felony, and accessory before the fact. Police believe the men have committed other crimes as well and more charges are expected.

