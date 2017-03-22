WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Two Appointed to West Virginia Board of Education

Rachel Ayers Mar 22, 2017

CHARLESTON–  West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has filled two vacancies on the state Board of Education.

Justice announced the appointments Wednesday of Frank Vitale of Morgantown and Jeffrey Flanagan of Charleston.

Vitale is the human resources officer for Keylogic Systems, a professional services, engineering and technology firm. He has a master’s degree in business administration from West Virginia University.

Flanagan is a longtime professional musician, music teacher and salesman. He earned bachelor’s degrees in accounting, business management and computer management from the West Virginia University Institute of Technology.

Justice previously appointed four educators to the board since taking office in January.

The board is scheduled to meet on Thursday in Charleston.

