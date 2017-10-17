Two Anstead residents busted for having meth

Advertisement



FAYETTE CO., WV (NEWS RELEASE) – Two Fayette County people were arrested last night following the execution of a narcotics search warrant in Ansted. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this incident;

At approximately 9:00 pm yesterday, officers with the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department executed a narcotics search warrant on Holley Street in Ansted. The search warrant was obtained following multiple controlled purchases of narcotics from this location.

A quantity of Methamphetamine was located in the home.

Arrested at the scene was William Denver Adkins (age 23 of Ansted) and Jamie Kenney (age 24 of Ansted). Both were charged with 2 felony counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine. Each have been arraigned and are in the Southern Regional Jail in lieu of $50,000.00 bonds.

Warrants have been issued for a third suspect who was not at the scene at the time. Paul Horne of Ames Heights is wanted on 1 felony count of Delivery of a Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine and 1 felony count of Delivery of a Controlled Substance-Heroin. If you know the possible location of Paul Horne, you are urged to contact the Sheriff’s Department via the methods listed below. “Drug sales in Ansted and other small communities in Fayette County will not go unaddressed” said Sheriff Fridley. “Counter-Drug operations are always underway, regardless of how populated or out of the way the area may seem”. If you have any information regarding this incident or any other crimes, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This case remains under investigation by the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force.

Related

Comments

comments