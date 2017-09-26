Twitter is doubling the length of tweets to 280 characters for some people

Advertisement



(BY: ALEX HEATH, BUSINESS INSIDER) – For the first time in its 11-year history, Twitter will lift the 140-character limit for tweets — at least for some people.

The company announced Tuesday that it would begin testing a new limit of 280 characters for all languages except Japanese, Chinese, and Korean. The change will only be seen by a small percentage of Twitter users at first before it’s potentially made available broadly.

The move will give Twitter users more freedom to express themselves, easing one of the most difficult aspects of using a service that has struggled to grow its audience in recent years.

But the change also moves Twitter away from a trademark feature that has given rise to a unique genre of rapid-fire conversations mastered by celebrities, sports stars, and politicians like President Donald Trump.

