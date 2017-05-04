National NewsTop Stories
Twins Give Birth On The Same Day
By Katherine ErnstMay 04, 2017, 13:12 pm
1
A story truly against the odds, they are twin sisters, who for their 32 years on this planet did just about everything together.
Kim and Danielle were born on the same day, and now as grown women, they’ve given birth the same day, in the same hospital, just one room apart. -Brick, NJ
She went on to attend Salisbury University, graduating with a B.A degree in Media Production. She has worked for NHL Network, Tupelo Honey Raycom: New York Giants, NFL Films, HLN, What Matters Most & Ocean Happening. Read More