Trump’s spiritual adviser says president is a man of repentance

NASHVILLE (USA TODAY) — Megachurch pastor and televangelist Paula White, who is a spiritual adviser to President Trump, says he is a man of repentance and she has heard him do it.

Given her pastoral role, White said Saturday in Nashville during the Religion News Association conference that she would never disclose the details of what he repented for in private conversations with her. But she declared him a man of faith and said she has watched Trump grow since they met 16 years ago.

White, who leads New Destiny Christian Center in Apopka, Fla., said she was one of the first people Trump spoke to during a “very challenging time he faced” during the 2016 presidential campaign. She described him as “understanding” in that moment.

“He said, ‘I have become a better man,’ ” White said. “He knows like all of us know that prayerfully I’m better tomorrow than I am today and I’m better today than I was yesterday.”

Photo Courtesy: The Babylon Bee

