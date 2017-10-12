Trump says health care order will help millions

Advertisement



WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump predicts “millions and millions of people” will benefit from his action to unwind the health care law.

He’s signed an executive order to make lower-premium plans more widely available.

But the changes Trump hopes to bring about could take months or even longer. That’s according to administration officials who outlined the order for reporters Thursday morning. The proposals may not be finalized in time to affect coverage for 2019, let alone next year.

White House domestic policy director Andrew Bremberg said that Trump still believes Congress needs to repeal and replace the Obama-era Affordable Care Act. The White House described the order as first steps.

Trump signed the order in the White House’s Roosevelt Room surrounded by Vice President Mike Pence, members of his Cabinet and Congress.

