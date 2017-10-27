    • WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Trump responds to commercial calling for his impeachment

    Scott PickeyBy Oct 27, 2017, 16:36 pm

    NEW YORK (BY: A.J. KATZ, TV NEWSER) – President Trump was up bright and early this morning and watching his favorite cable news show, Fox & Friends.

    The program generally puts him in a positive mood. But today, not so much.

    A 60-second national spot ran on Fox News at 6:14 a.m. ET paid for by billionaire philanthropist and environmental activist Tom Steyer, who is reportedly spending $10 million on an effort to have the president impeached.

    The president wasn’t amused by the spot, to put it mildly, and took to Twitter to express his displeasure:

    Wacky & totally unhinged Tom Steyer, who has been fighting me and my Make America Great Again agenda from beginning, never wins elections!

