Trump notified about Times Square car crash

NEW YORK (AP) – The White House says that President Donald Trump has been “made aware” that a car plowed into a crowd of pedestrians in Times Square and that he will continue to receive updates as the situation unfolds.

New York City law enforcement officials say at least one person was killed after a car traveling through the popular tourist area drove into a crowd of pedestrians around lunchtime Thursday. About 22 other people were injured.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer tweeted that Trump was briefed before New York authorities confirmed the death.

Officials say the driver is in custody and being tested for alcohol.

Trump is holding a news conference at the White House later Thursday with Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos.

