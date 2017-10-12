Trump nominates AccuWeather CEO to head US weather agency

Advertisement



WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has nominated the CEO of a private weather company to head the government agency that oversees the National Weather Service, an organization the nominee has at times clashed with.

Barry Myers, who runs the pioneering weather firm AccuWeather, was chosen as undersecretary of Commerce and head of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The weather service is part of NOAA.

Last year, Myers told the House Science Committee he had problems with the way NOAA keeps some data private and how it works with competing weather firms.

The union that represents weather service employees has criticized a possible Myers nomination as a conflict of interest.

Meteorologists at other private firms have said Myers could take the agency to new heights.

Related

Comments

comments