Trump: Media makes up more stories than Americans think

WASHINGTON (BY: JACQUELINE THOMSEN, POLITICO) – President Trump accused the media of making up a majority of stories about his administration without providing evidence to back up his claim.

Trump referenced a Politico/Morning Consult poll that found 46 percent of Americans believe that the media makes up stories about his administration in a tweet Tuesday night.

“’46% of Americans think the Media is inventing stories about Trump & his Administration.’ @FoxNews It is actually much worse than this!” Trump tweeted Wednesday.

The poll found that 67 percent of Republicans think the media creates stories about Trump and his administration, while only about 20 percent of Democrats think this is the case.

Trump has often targeted the media as “fake news.”

