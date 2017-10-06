WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Featured Trump, in photo op, talks of ‘calm before the storm’
FeaturedNational NewsNewsWatchPolitics

Trump, in photo op, talks of ‘calm before the storm’

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 05, 2017, 20:41 pm

6
0
Advertisement

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has delivered a foreboding message, telling reporters that a photo-op with his senior military leaders might be “the calm before the storm.”

Trump had dinner Thursday night with his highest-ranking military aides and their wives. As they posed for a group photo, Trump asked reporters: “You guys know what this represents? Maybe it’s the calm before the storm. Could be the calm, the calm before the storm.”

One reporter shouted, “What storm Mr. President?”

Trump responded, “You’ll find out.”

He also praised those assembled for the photo, saying, “We have the world’s great military people in this room, I will tell you that.”

Comments

comments

Tyler Barker

Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV. Read More

Closings and Delays

Advertisement

Current Conditons

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives